Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 405.9% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 628,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 553,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 511,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 276,781 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 365,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions stock remained flat at $10.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

