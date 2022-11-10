PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $16.42 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $16.42 million and $1.11 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00577095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.70 or 0.30059951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

