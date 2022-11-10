Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CEO Scott H. Galit Sells 12,880 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,880 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $86,811.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,513,067 shares in the company, valued at $10,198,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.2% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

