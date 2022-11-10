PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-$4.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.50 billion-$27.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion. PayPal also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.02.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $215.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,353.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,008,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,871,000 after purchasing an additional 324,814 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $24,876,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 203,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.