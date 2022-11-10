Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Gap Up to $31.45

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.45, but opened at $34.54. Pegasystems shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 544 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.35%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

