Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 187 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peninsula Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Shares of V stock traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.93. 7,319,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,605,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average is $201.12. The company has a market cap of $366.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

