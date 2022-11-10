Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $937.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,357.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

