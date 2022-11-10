Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.40 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 210,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.37%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,399 shares of company stock worth $1,490,695. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

