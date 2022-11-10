Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $78.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Performance Food Group traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 18764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

PFGC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

