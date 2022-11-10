Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Perrigo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Down 3.5 %

PRGO opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -165.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after purchasing an additional 460,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,913,000 after buying an additional 109,204 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,246,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,918,000 after acquiring an additional 147,661 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.