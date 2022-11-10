Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.9 %

DLTR opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.