Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 2.9 %

AXP opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

