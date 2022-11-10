Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $120.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

