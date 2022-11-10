Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $181.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $238.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day moving average is $186.82.

