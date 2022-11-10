PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.06

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and traded as low as $34.50. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 792 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

PhenixFIN Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 57.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PhenixFIN news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.05 per share, with a total value of $169,503.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Lorber bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.90 per share, with a total value of $46,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,818.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,075 shares of company stock valued at $562,056 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhenixFIN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. PhenixFIN makes up approximately 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 4.15% of PhenixFIN worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

