Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $584.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,045,000 after buying an additional 355,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

