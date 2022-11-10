Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Down 9.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Phibro Animal Health traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.11. 4,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 147,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAHC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 50.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.