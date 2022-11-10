Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $978.68 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PAHC. TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 185,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 43,233 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

