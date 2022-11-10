Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

