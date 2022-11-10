Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 448.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.