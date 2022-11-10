PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PHX Energy Services in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.00 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PHX opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$415.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.14. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$8.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$181,023.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$974,386.47. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,295,680. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$181,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$974,386.47. Insiders have sold 270,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,059 over the last ninety days.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

