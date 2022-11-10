PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 15,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance
PPCCY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
