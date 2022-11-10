Pinnacle West Capital Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

PNW stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

