Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,371 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,078 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,539 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of PXD opened at $241.74 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

