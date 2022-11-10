Piper Sandler Trims Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Target Price to $34.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of Jamf to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

