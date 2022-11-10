Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 12.7% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002289 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $72.08 million and $233,982.58 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00214879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00086548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00058006 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003496 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,533,161 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

