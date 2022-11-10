Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $80.50 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $80.50 million and approximately $225,722.09 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00220769 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00088487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003900 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,538,513 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

