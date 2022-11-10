PlayDapp (PLA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.02 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 27% lower against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $64.02 million and $28.97 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

