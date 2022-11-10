Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.35.
Playtika Stock Performance
Shares of PLTK opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. Playtika has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
