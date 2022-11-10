Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

