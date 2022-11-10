Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Oppenheimer

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1,172.8% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,937,000 after buying an additional 3,283,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 1,423,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $20,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

