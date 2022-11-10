Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Porch Group Stock Down 34.3 %

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Insider Activity

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

