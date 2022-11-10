Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

POAHY opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.02.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.