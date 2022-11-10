Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Portman Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 89.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.58% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Further Reading

