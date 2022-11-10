Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in October

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,754,700 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the October 15th total of 14,878,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 1.3 %

Power Co. of Canada stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.58. 23,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $35.27.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PWCDF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.