Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.75.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,327. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.16. The company has a current ratio of 124.43, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$29.76 and a one year high of C$43.45.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.