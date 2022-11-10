PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$20.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.75 and a 1 year high of C$22.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

