Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %

Prelude Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 1,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,823. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 155,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 120,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 131.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

