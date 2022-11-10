Premia (PREMIA) Trading 36.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Premia token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $772,419.75 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00577931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,266.72 or 0.30103493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

