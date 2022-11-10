Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.91

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 5831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Premier Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Premier by 9.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Premier by 4.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Premier by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

