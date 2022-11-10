Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.76

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.76 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 112.60 ($1.30). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 113.90 ($1.31), with a volume of 2,346,287 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($1.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Steven Owen bought 28,809 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £29,961.36 ($34,497.82).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

