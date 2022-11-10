Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.76

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.76 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 112.60 ($1.30). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 113.90 ($1.31), with a volume of 2,346,287 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($1.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Primary Health Properties Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Steven Owen bought 28,809 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £29,961.36 ($34,497.82).
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
