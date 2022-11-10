PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 4,821 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $368,131.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,742,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,383 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $104,416.50.

On Friday, October 28th, Rothschild Robert De sold 790 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $59,526.50.

On Monday, October 24th, Rothschild Robert De sold 409 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $31,292.59.

On Friday, October 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,440 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $111,614.40.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Rothschild Robert De sold 400 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $31,740.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

