Primerica, Inc. (PRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on December 14th

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Primerica has raised its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Primerica Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE PRI opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.14. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $166.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

