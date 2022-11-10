ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) is Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 3.5% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 457,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 246,310 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $4,347,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of PSQ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 914,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,178,213. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

