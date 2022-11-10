ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Down 4.7%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 740,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,911,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $148,838,000. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,572 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,369 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

