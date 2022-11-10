ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.59 and last traded at $34.68. 127,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,223,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,858 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $30,309,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $18,300,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $9,828,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth approximately $7,009,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

