ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 2,593 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GPC opened at $178.38 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $182.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average is $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

