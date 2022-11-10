ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 475 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $219.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

