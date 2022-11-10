ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,179,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $185.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.64. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $173.28 and a one year high of $247.56.

