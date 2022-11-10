ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $164.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

